Paris Olympics: Irish athletes in action on Day 10

After all the excitement over the weekend, Monday has a slightly less densely-packed schedule for Team Ireland.
Nine Irish athletes are in action today, including Rhasidat Adeleke's first appearance at the Games.
Here's the running order for the Irish athletes competing throughout the day...
9am: Diving (women's 10m platform, preliminary round) – Ciara McGing
10.55am: Athletics (women's 400m, round 1) – Sophie Becker
11.15am: Sailing (women's dinghy, race 9) – Eve McMahon
11.27am: Athletics (women's 400m, round 1) – Sharlene Mawdsley
11.35am: Athletics (women's 400m, round 1) – Rhasidat Adeleke
12.23pm: Sailing (women's dinghy, race 10) – Eve McMahon
1pm: Equestrian (individual showjumping, qualifying round) – Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle & Cian O'Connor
1.40pm: Sailing (men's dinghy, race 9) – Finn Lynch
*2pm: Diving (women's 10m platform, semi-final) – Ciara McGing
2.45pm: Sailing (men's dinghy, race 10) – Finn Lynch
*Dependant on qualification from preliminary round
Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.