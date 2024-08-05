Play Button
Paris Olympics: Irish athletes in action on Day 10

Paris Olympics: Irish athletes in action on Day 10
Photo: Inpho
After all the excitement over the weekend, Monday has a slightly less densely-packed schedule for Team Ireland.

Nine Irish athletes are in action today, including Rhasidat Adeleke's first appearance at the Games.

Here's the running order for the Irish athletes competing throughout the day...

9am: Diving (women's 10m platform, preliminary round) – Ciara McGing

10.55am: Athletics (women's 400m, round 1) – Sophie Becker

11.15am: Sailing (women's dinghy, race 9) – Eve McMahon

11.27am: Athletics (women's 400m, round 1) – Sharlene Mawdsley

11.35am: Athletics (women's 400m, round 1) – Rhasidat Adeleke

12.23pm: Sailing (women's dinghy, race 10) – Eve McMahon

1pm: Equestrian (individual showjumping, qualifying round) – Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle & Cian O'Connor

1.40pm: Sailing (men's dinghy, race 9) – Finn Lynch

*2pm: Diving (women's 10m platform, semi-final) – Ciara McGing

2.45pm: Sailing (men's dinghy, race 10) – Finn Lynch

*Dependant on qualification from preliminary round

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

