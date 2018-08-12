Parish priest stands aside after decades-old concerns reported to gardaí

12 August 2018

A Dublin parish priest has voluntarily stood aside from his position following concerns which were brought to the diocese and reported to the gardaí.

The information received relates to several decades ago and is not connected to the parish.

His standing aside is in line with church policy on safeguarding children, the Archdiocese of Dublin said.

“Standing aside does not imply the truth or falsehood of what is being investigated,” the Archdiocese of Dublin said in a statement.

“It allows an appropriate investigation by relevant Church and State authorities to take place.”

“Anyone who, at any time, may have concerns or information regarding the safety of children should contact the Child Safeguarding and Protection Service of the diocese on 01 8360314.

“As the matter remains the subject of investigation by State and Church authorities, the Archdiocese will not be confirming the identity of the priest or the parish where he served.”

