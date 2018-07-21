Park-By-Text Service to become available in Wexford

21 July 2018

Car drivers can now pay for parking in Wexford’s four main towns using the Park-By-Text app.

Wexford County Council recently signed an agreement with Park-By-Text representatives so people can avail of the new service.

The initiative has been introduced in the county to help tourism and trade.

The app allows you to pay parking fees easily and quickly via your mobile phone.

Mick McCormack from Wexford County Council told Beat 102-103 that the council are hoping to have the system live by September.

