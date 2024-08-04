Play Button
Partner of Daena Walsh charged with her murder in Cork

Dayna Kearney
The man charged with murdering his 27-year-old partner Daena Walsh in East Cork on Friday has been remanded in custody.

29-year-old Adam Corcoran of John Barry House, Midleton appeared at a special sitting of Mallow District Court this afternoon.

Detective Garda Cormac O’Bric gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution and said Adam Corcoran said “No comment” when the charge was put to him.

Bail cannot be granted for a murder charge at District Court level so Judge Philip O’Leary remanded Corcoran in custody.

He’s due to appear before the court again via video link next Tuesday

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke applied for free legal aid for his client and asked that he receive any necessary medical treatment while in custody.

27-year-old mother of two Daena Walsh was pronounced dead at her home at John Barry House in Midleton after 4 pm on Friday- it’s understood she had suffered stab wounds.

Emergency services were called to the apartment after receiving a report of an injured woman and discovered the apartment was also on fire.

