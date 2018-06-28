Parts of Leinster are officially suffering a drought during the current heatwave.

Farmers are worried they won’t be able to save enough fodder for next winter as they try to catch up with the wet spring this year.

No rain is forecast for the week ahead apart from possible thundery downpours at the weekend.

Met Eireann’s Joanna Donnelly has the details:

Humidity levels are continuing to remain unusually low as the heatwave continues.

They’ve been recorded between 30 and 40% this week creating a dry heat across the country.

It’s creating the ideal conditions for forest fires – Mick Power who’s a risk manager with Coillte says the biggest problems are in Dublin, Wicklow and Wexford:

Share it:













Don't Miss