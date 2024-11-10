Party leaders canvass South East as first opinion poll of General Election campaign's released

The first political opinion poll of the general election campaign has shown a significant portion of people don't trust the major parties to deliver on key issues.

The Red C poll for the Business Post shows Fine Gael is the most trusted party on the economy, job creation and education.

Sinn Féin meanwhile has the edge when it comes to housing and the Green Party is the most trusted on the environment.

However, 25% of people believe no party or grouping is best equipped to deal with the problems in the health sector.

23% of people think the same for housing.

While 27% of people don't feel any mainstream party or grouping is best to get a handle on immigration.

The poll reflects fracturing public opinion on the major issues and is reflected in the support for the major parties - with Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin all within four percentage points of each other when it comes to popularity.

The poll of just over 1,200 people was done online and by phone between the 1st and 8th of November.

General Election Canvassing

Both the Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald and Fine Gael Leader Simon Harris were spotted canvassing across the South East this weekend.

Mary Lou McDonald spoke to members of the public in Grattan Square, Dungarvan.

She was asked by one mother in Dungarvan how can we bring young people back from abroad.

Deputy McDonald told her: "We're all in the same boat all of our kids are coming along and I hear them talking, they're saying 'there's nothing for us here - we're leaving'.

"The biggest issue is the issue of housing - to be able to afford your rent, to have some prospect that at some point you will be able to buy.

"We have a really,really ambitious housing plan which covers all of those bases.

"We can't have another five years of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil or all of our kids will be gone," she said.

Taoiseach Simon Harris canvassed in both Wexford and Waterford yesterday.

He told us the single biggest issue being raised by young people on the doorsteps.

"Housing, housing, housing is the biggest issue facing young people there's just no doubt about it.

"We'll launch our housing plan on Monday and what it will outline really is how we can ramp up supply more.

"I can stand here in Waterford and I can tell you when I became a TD there were only 7,000 homes a year being built and we will see nearly 40,000 being built this year.

"That's good it's good progress but it doesn't help someone wanting to know when I'm moving out of the boxroom in my parent's house so we need to get up to 60,000 homes in the lifetime of the next government," he said.

It's the first official weekend of canvassing for politicians, after the general election was officially called on Friday following the dissolution of the Dáil.

Additional reporting by Seán Defoe

