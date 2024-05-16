Paschal Donohoe posts 'action shots' to highlight identity fraud

Has the Public Expenditure Minister been kayaking, snorkelling, playing professional rugby and skydiving today?

No, but it certainly appears that way...

Paschal Donohoe attended the European Anti-Financial Crime Summit this morning, where ID-Pal demonstrated the dangers of identity fraud by using images of the government Minister.

He posted the images to his page on X with the caption: 'I usually get a lot done in a day but this is ridiculous'.

Advertisement

Minister Donohoe went on to say identity fraud is 'a very serious issue, as the 'fraudulent images show'.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.