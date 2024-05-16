Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Paschal Donohoe posts 'action shots' to highlight identity fraud

Paschal Donohoe posts 'action shots' to highlight identity fraud
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Has the Public Expenditure Minister been kayaking, snorkelling, playing professional rugby and skydiving today?

No, but it certainly appears that way...

Paschal Donohoe attended the European Anti-Financial Crime Summit this morning, where ID-Pal demonstrated the dangers of identity fraud by using images of the government Minister.

He posted the images to his page on X with the caption: 'I usually get a lot done in a day but this is ridiculous'.

Advertisement

Minister Donohoe went on to say identity fraud is 'a very serious issue, as the 'fraudulent images show'.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Munster squad named ahead of clash with Edinburgh

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 2

Waterford to benefit from 800 new jobs announced for Ireland

 By Joleen Murphy
Ours to Protect 3

Ep 48 - Walking to School

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement