Patrick Kielty, Tommy Tiernan and Ardal O'Hanlon meet the Pope

The Vatican's majestic walls echoed with laughter this Friday morning as more than 100 comedians from around the world gathered for an audience with Pope Francis.

The event, held at the Apostolic Palace in Rome, brought together a diverse group of comedic talent, highlighting the universal power of humour.

Among the attendees were three notable Irish comedians: The Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty, Tommy Tiernan, and former Father Ted actor Ardal O'Hanlon.

They were joined by prominent US and Canadian comedians such as Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Rock, and talk show hosts Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert.

Advertisement

Pope Francis addressed the comedians, emphasising the positive impact of humour in challenging times: "In the midst of so much gloomy news, immersed as we are in many social and even personal emergencies, you have the power to spread peace and smiles. You unite people, because laughter is contagious."

Pope Francis meets with more than 100 comedians from around the world, encouraging them to cheer people up and help people see reality with all its contradictions.https://t.co/K9x01HEwjU — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) June 14, 2024

Advertisement

Following the address, the comedians were invited to shake hands with the Pope. While Kielty and Tiernan opted for handshakes, O'Hanlon requested a blessing.

Recently, Pope Francis has faced scrutiny for his use of a derogatory term referring to the LGBTQIA+ community on two occasions, including a recent instance just a week after apologising for the initial usage of the term.

During the 30-minute meeting, the 87-year-old Pope strayed from his prepared remarks, making a playful gesture that was perceived as sexist.

Referring to Sarah, the wife of Abraham, he remarked that she was "nosy like women," suggesting she spied on her husband to "perhaps" later scold him.

Advertisement

The Pontiff reassured the comedians that it is acceptable to "laugh at God," but cautioned against causing offence.

"Can we also laugh at God? Of course, it’s not blasphemy, we can, just as we play and joke with the people we love," he stated.

He further explained: "Humour does not offend, humiliate, or put people down according to their flaws. What I am saying now is not heresy: when you manage to draw knowing smiles from the lips of even one spectator, you also make God smile."

Some comedians presented gifts, such as a bottle of Italian alcoholic drink and a plant, while an Italian duo requested a selfie with the Pope.

US TV host Conan O'Brien, reflecting on the event, humorously commented: "Well, it was brief, he spoke in Italian, so I’m not quite sure what was said," before admitting he was provided with an English translation.

O'Brien joked about wanting to sit on the Pope's lap and say: "'I want a sleigh for Christmas,' you know? 'I want a basketball!'"

Jimmy Fallon and Chris Rock making Pope Francis laugh after their private audience at the Vatican this morning. pic.twitter.com/QGARhCHarm — Colm Flynn (@colmflynnire) June 14, 2024

Pope Francis underscored the role of laughter in breaking down social barriers and fostering connections.

He urged the comedians to continue spreading joy and contributing to a better world.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.