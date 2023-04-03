Paul Mescal scoops top prize at Olivier Awards

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Paul Mescal has won the top acting award in British theatre for his debut performance in London's West End.

Oscar-nominated Mescal took home the best actor prize at the Olivier Awards for his role as Stanley Kowalski in the new stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire.

The Almeida Theatre production also picked up the prestigious award for best revival and Anjana Vasan won best actress in a supporting role for her turn as Stella in the play directed by Olivier winner Rebecca Frecknall.

Mescal fought off tough competition from David Tennant for Good; Tom Hollander for Patriots; Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird; and Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky.

During his acceptance speech, 27-year-old Mescal thanked his mother, who is receiving treatment for cancer, adding: “I hope you get better.”

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer won best actress for her role as Tessa in Prima Facie, a one-person production by Suzie Miller.

After receiving critical acclaim for her West End debut at the Harold Pinter Theatre, 30-year-old Comer will be taking the play to Broadway later this month.

Jodie Comer attends the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)

During her acceptance speech, Comer said: “I’m so overwhelmed. This play has changed my life. I am so grateful and I have so many people to thank.

“To Suzie Miller for writing the most exquisite play I have ever had the pleasure of reading.

“One thing I would like to say to any kids who haven’t been to drama school, who can’t afford to go to drama school, who have been rejected from drama school, don’t let anyone tell you that it isn’t possible.

“It might take the stars to align and you to be met with generous, kind, patient people, but it is possible.

“Mum, Dad, I love you, and my Grandad is 82 today so happy birthday.”

The award ceremony was held on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall in London.