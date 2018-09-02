Pedestrian dies following road traffic collision in Co. Tipperary

02 September 2018

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the M8 close to junction 11in Cahir, Co. Tipperary on the 2nd September 2018 at 5pm.

A pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was fatally injured when he was struck by a truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The southbound carriageway of the M8 motorway is closed between junctions 11 and 12 and diversions are in place.

