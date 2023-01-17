Play Button
Play Button
News

Penneys launches new website with exciting new feature

Penneys launches new website with exciting new feature
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Penneys has launched a website to display the range of goods available in its Irish stores.

However, the fast-fashion giant is yet to roll out online shopping.

Penneys has long avoided operating an online e-commerce model, preferring to focus on bricks-and-mortar shops where customers make purchases at the tills. The retailer has been steadily increasing its online presence in recent months. Last year it rolled out websites for a number of its Primark outlets in the UK.

The new Irish site features thousands of products from across its best-selling ranges with a brand-new feature that allows customers to check stock availability and sizes in their local store.

Advertisement

Penneys customers will also be able to create an account and access a brand-new ‘Wishlist’ function which enables them to select and save their favourite products for later as well as giving them the ability to choose their local store for browsing on the site.

Damien O’Neill, head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: "We are delighted to launch our new website in Ireland today; we know our Penneys customers love coming into our stores, but we now want to make it easier for them to see what’s in store by showcasing a much wider selection of our products online, enabling them to browse and check stock availability in their local store before visiting.

"Our ranges showcase our strong commitment to value, something we know matters more than ever to our customers right now and our website will help us to shine a spotlight on the breadth of fashionable and affordable choices available in our stores across Ireland."

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Lost dog reunited with family after two years

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Wexford GAA looks forward to it's first night under floodlights in Chadwicks Wexford Park

 By Shaun Connolly
News 3

Garda appeal for info on three missing teenagers: Michelle (13), Alisha (14) and Shane (15)

 By Jessica Ní Mháirtín
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement