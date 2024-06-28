Penneys to open new Leinster store next month

Penneys will open its first store in Co Wicklow on July 18th at 10am.

It will be Penneys 38th store in Ireland and is part of the retailer’s €250 million investment in its Irish business.

Located in the Bray Central shopping centre, the new store will span 19,600 sq. ft of retail space across one floor.

It will offer the same in-store experience that the retailer is known for - customers can look forward to shopping the latest trends in fashion, as well as everyday essentials in beauty, lifestyle, and homeware.

The new Bray store will also have self-checkout tills, alongside traditionally served tills, making it even easier and quicker for shoppers who are short on time or paying by card.

Fintan Costello, head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “We are so excited to finally announce the opening date of our new Penneys store in the Bray Central shopping centre.

"Opening the first store in a new county is a significant milestone for Penneys, and we cannot wait to welcome new customers and colleagues to Bray.

"Our team has been working hard to create a good experience for our customers, with a selection of products across fashion, beauty, lifestyle and homeware available in our new store. The countdown is on for July 18th."

Penneys opened its first store on Mary St Dublin 55 years ago this summer and, with the addition of Bray now has 38 stores across 21 counties in the Republic of Ireland.

Operating as Primark internationally, the retailer has over 440 stores across Europe and the US.

The new store in Bray is part of Primark’s commitment to invest over €250 million in Ireland over a ten-year period, which includes the development, relocation and/or refurbishment of its stores across the country.

By Kenneth Fox

