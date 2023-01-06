People in Tipperary hospitalised after eating cannabis jellies

The HSE says it's concerned about the health risks associated with cannabis jellies currently in circulation in Ireland.

A number of people have been hospitalised in the south of the country.

The HSE's National Social Inclusion Office has issued a statement on the emergence of synthetic cannabinoids appearing in cannabis and THC products.

It says a small number of hospitalisations have occurred in the Tipperary region after people ate the "Jolly Rancher" jellies.

Gardaí seized the jellies, as well as vape oil and cash, after searching a house in Clonmel on New Year's Eve.

Synthetic cannabinoids are man-made chemicals, produced to mimic the effects of THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

The HSE says there's a high level of risk associated with THC edibles currently being sold illegally in Ireland.

Signs of concern include rapid heart rate, seizures, vomiting and hallucinations.

If someone has an unexpected reaction, or becomes physically or mentally unwell after eating them, they're being urged to seek immediate medical attention.