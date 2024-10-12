Play Button
People Smuggling Investigation in Rosslare

10/01/2024 ****FILE PHOTO **** Collins Photos
Aoife Kearns
An Garda Síochána in Wexford/ Wicklow Garda Division commenced a smuggling investigation in the early hours of Friday the 11th of October.

Following the discovery of 2 males hiding in a small commercial vehicle travelling on a ferry arriving in Rosslare Europort.

The two males were discovered by the ships crew during the voyage and An Garda Síochána were alerted in advance upon their arrival.

Both males were in good health and received any necessary state supports.

Both men were arrested by Gardaí for an alleged offence under the Criminal Justice (Smuggling of Persons) Act 2021.

The males have since been released without charge, pending further investigations and the submission of a file of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Investigations will involve liaison with international counterparts.

