Ireland needs to enforce existing animal cruelty laws

16 August 2018

Ireland does not need new animal cruelty laws according to one of the country’s leading vets.

Pete Wedderburn, known as ‘Pete the Vet’, said we just need to enforce the laws we already have.

His comments coincide with a viral video showing a man putting a kitten in a frying pan.

The footage, recorded in Co Clare, also shows the man kicking and throwing the kitten across a room.

Gardaí are investigating the incident.

But Pete Wedderburn said it is difficult for them to prioritise the case.

He said: “People don’t need to start shouting for new laws against animal cruelty in Ireland, we have the law.

“The next bit is enforcement and that’s where the challenge is because the Gardaí are plenty busy doing all sorts of other stuff and if someone comes to them complaining about cruelty to a kitten it’s like not going to be the top of their list.”

