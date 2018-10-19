Presidential candidate Peter Casey has said he will take time out of his campaign to consider whether he will continue to contest the election.

Mr Casey said that he will take the weekend off from campaigning “in light of the events of the past few days”.

He said he would “think carefully” about whether to continue, as he does not want “the people of Ireland to elect me as President of Ireland just based on one statement I made”.

In a statement, he said: “I want to be of service, and make a real difference. I have the expertise and ability to be an influencer.

“I want to connect people, at home and abroad. I know that my world experience and global views will make me a uniquely suitable candidate for President of Ireland – with drive, ability and energy.”

Mr Casey had been embroiled in controversy this week following his comments about the Travelling Community.

He said that Travellers are “basically people that are camping on someone else’s land” and that they are “not paying their fair share of taxes in society”.

