Petmania launch search for Puppy of the Year

Think your dog has what it takes to be crowned Puppy of the Year?

Petmania are on the hunt for their Puppy of the Year, with the winning pup walking away with €1,500 of prizes.

Now in its ninth year, Petmania's annual competition attracted 1,600 entries last year.

Pups up to 12 months can enter, with entries open until September 22nd.

Advertisement

Each entrant will receive a free puppy pack, with the overall winner receiving 12 months of grooming at Petmania Grooming Studios.

They'll also walk away with a year's supply of Beta dog food, a two-night dog-friendly hotel stay from Blue Book, a professional photoshoot and a brand ambassador contract.

The winning pup will be selected based on their personality, coat and appearance, obedience and any special talents.

Last year's winner was Donut the English Mastiff from County Laois. Her owner, Jacinta, is encouraging people to enter,

Advertisement

Winning Puppy of the Year was an unforgettable experience for Donut and me. It was a wonderful way to celebrate his adorable personality and connect with other dog lovers across Ireland.

To enter your pup, or to find out more, click here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.