Pitbull terrier shot by gardaí after attacking people in Cork

A pitbull terrier has been shot by gardaí after attacking residents in Cork.

A man and woman were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries after the attack which happened at about 5.20pm on Thursday in Ballyphehane.

Gardaí said they engaged with the owner of the dog. After failed attempts to sedate the animal, it was shot by the Garda armed response unit and then euthanised by a vet.

The incident comes after a young woman was killed in a dog attack in Co Limerick earlier this week.

Nicole Morey (23) died from her injuries after being attacked by a dog on the day of her birthday in Ballyneety, Co Limerick.

There are several restricted dog breeds in Ireland, including German shepherds, rottweilers and various bull terriers, as well as some crosses.

Restricted dogs must be kept collared with their owner’s information on a tag, muzzled in public and on a short, strong lead with someone over the age of 16 who is able to control them.

