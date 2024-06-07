Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Pitbull terrier shot by gardaí after attacking people in Cork

Pitbull terrier shot by gardaí after attacking people in Cork
Garda, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A pitbull terrier has been shot by gardaí after attacking residents in Cork.

A man and woman were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries after the attack which happened at about 5.20pm on Thursday in Ballyphehane.

Gardaí said they engaged with the owner of the dog. After failed attempts to sedate the animal, it was shot by the Garda armed response unit and then euthanised by a vet.

The incident comes after a young woman was killed in a dog attack in Co Limerick earlier this week.

Advertisement

Nicole Morey (23) died from her injuries after being attacked by a dog on the day of her birthday in Ballyneety, Co Limerick.

There are several restricted dog breeds in Ireland, including German shepherds, rottweilers and various bull terriers, as well as some crosses.

Restricted dogs must be kept collared with their owner’s information on a tag, muzzled in public and on a short, strong lead with someone over the age of 16 who is able to control them.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Wexford man hospitalised with alleged stab wounds

 By Odhrán Johnson
Win 2

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Wells House & Gardens!

 By Claire Rowe
Waterford News 3

Funeral details announced for Waterford toddler who died in tragic accident

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement