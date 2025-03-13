Play Button
News

Plans for new SETU Wexford campus likely to face major delays

Plans for new SETU Wexford campus likely to face major delays
The South East Technological University. Image: SETU/Facebook
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Plans for a brand new SETU campus in Wexford town are likely to face major delays.

According to the Wexford People, the local authority's compulsary purchase of land for the new campus is subject to a legal challenge.

The matter is due before the High Court in the coming months.

Padraig Byrne from the Wexford People outlines the plans for the campus.

Advertisement

"SETU have committed to a fill third level campus here in Wexford. The site at Killeens was set aside for it.

"There is also going to be a League of Ireland stadium for Wexford FC, housing and two schools on this site of over 100 acres in Killeens.

"The problem has arisen that a 50 acre site which was acquired specifically for the SETU campus is now the subject of a legal challenge before the High Court."

Padraig Byrne from the Wexford People says it's likely to delay plans.

Advertisement

"It is due before the court for the first time in May. At that point I think it is going to become clear whether this compulsory purchase will be subject to a full judicial review or whether things will proceed reasonably quickly with minimal delays.

"However, I would say that the Chief Executive of Wexford County Council, Eddie Taaffe, has said there will undoubtedly be some delays as a result of this. So, we'll just have to see how it plays out before the courts."

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Trump threatens 200% tariff on EU alcohol exports

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 2

Four South East players named in Camogie Third Level Team of the Year

 By Odhrán Johnson
Sport 3

Fresh faces in the Ireland squad ahead of Nations League play-offs

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement