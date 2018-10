Plans underway for Ferrybank’s ‘Athaneum House Hotel’ to become a care home

14 October 2018

A Georgian hotel is getting a new lease of life as plans move forward to convert it to a nursing home.

The 26 bed ‘Athanaeum House Hotel’ in Ferrybank, Co. Kilkenny is being renovated with an additional 40 living rooms being added to the design.

Local councillor Melissa O’Neill told Beat News that the plans for are being welcomed for the facility in the area.

