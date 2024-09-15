Ploughing Championship: Biggest Irish farming event returns this week

The biggest event in the Irish farming calendar is kicking off in Laois this week.

The National Ploughing Championships expects to see crowds of up to 300,000 people descend on Ratheniska over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Ploughing contests, machinery exhibitions and foods of all varieties are just some of the attractions on show.

Assistant MD of the event Anna Marie McHugh says it's an important annual event for people in the farming community.

"Once people get the harvest done, because we are in the farming sector, getting the harvest complete is important because there is a lot of it to be done around the country.

"It's a great time of year to have it after harvest because the farming community can take stock of everything and make a plan.

"They come to the Ploughing to do that; to take the rest, see all the businesses that they need to see and get ready for the autumn season."

“The Championships not only provides a national stage for showcasing all things agricultural, but also brings together people from all sectors of Irish society both rural and urban, to enjoy three days immersed in country living.”

Ploughing 2024

There will be millions of euro worth of agricultural and plant machinery on display featuring an extensive range of cutting-edge agricultural technology and equipment.

The leading manufacturers and agents will be present with specialist sales advisors and technical experts available for free consultations.

There has already been huge interest to enter the prestigious ‘Machine of the Year’ competition.

Visitors can take the opportunity to admire the marvellous quality livestock on display and learn about livestock management, genetics, nutrition and healthcare.

All of the firm favourite attractions are set to return this year such as Fashion Shows, Meggers, Sheep Shearing, Hunt Chase, Fun Fair, Food Trail, Craft Demonstrations, Pony Games, Live Music and Dancing, Vintage Ploughing, Threshing, Fun Fair, Loy Digging, with celebrities and well known faces everywhere this year’s ‘Ploughing’ is not to be missed.

