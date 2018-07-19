Police in England are urgently looking for a four-week-old baby girl who was in the back of an Audi which has been carjacked.

West Midlands Police said on Twitter: “Dozens of officers are currently responding to a car-jacking in #AcocksGreen where a 4-week-old baby girl was still in a car seat in the back – more details to follow

“We are urgently looking for a grey Audi A3 S line with the reg no. BJ66 YLV in connection with the car-jacking from Marie Drive in #AcocksGreen just after 4pm.

We are urgently looking for a grey Audi A3 S line with the reg no. BJ66 YLV in connection with the car-jacking from Marie Drive in #AcocksGreen just after 4pm. — WMPBreaking (@WMPBreaking) July 19, 2018

“Extensive police resources are looking for the car and are asking you for help – call us on 101. We believe they travelled towards #Solihull.

We would also ask you to look out for the child in case the offenders have realised what they have on board and abandoned her. Our priority is the baby’s safe return. Call 101. — WMPBreaking (@WMPBreaking) July 19, 2018

“We would also ask you to look out for the child in case the offenders have realised what they have on board and abandoned her. Our priority is the baby’s safe return. Call 101.”

Share it:













Don't Miss