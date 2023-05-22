Police to begin two-day operation in search for Madeleine McCann

It's understood police looking for Madeleine McCann are to begin searching a reservoir in Portugal near where she went missing in 2007.

The three-year-old disappeared on May 3rd, 2007 while on holiday with her family in Praia Da Luz.

Divers are now ready to start a two-day operation in an area where the main suspect - Christian Brueckner - used to visit.

It's understood that police will begin to close off roads leading to the man-made dam near the town of Silves today ahead of tomorrow's search.

An operation like this hasn't taken place since June 2014 when British police were given permission to do digs in Praia da Luz.

This same area was searched twice by divers hired by a Portuguese lawyer in February and March 2008 after a lorry driver says he saw a woman handing a child-like Madeleine McCann over to a man two days after she went missing.

During the second search two bags containing small bones were found after divers had earlier recovered several lengths of cord, some plastic tape, and a single white cotton sock.

However, Portuguese police ruled out the possibility the bones were human because of their size.

The reservoir is not thought to have been searched since March 2008 as part of the ongoing investigation into Madeline's disappearance.

