A third of millennials will not go to the National Ploughing Championships because they dislike the smell of cow dung.

Over 300,000 visitors are expected to attend Europe’s largest outdoor event when it kicks off tomorrow.

A new survey from Lottoland shows that one in three adults, aged 18-24, refuse to attend the agricultural event of the year because of the smells onsite.

According to the poll, 74% of those surveyed said they had never been to the Ploughing Championships.

“Every Irish person should feel it’s their moral obligation to visit the National Ploughing Championships at least once in their lifetime and we’d like to urge all the urbanites to put aside their hang ups and make the trip in 2018,” said Lottoland Ireland’s Country Manager, Graham Ross.

“Whatever your background, the event is a fantastic showcase of everything that makes rural Ireland tick and there’ll be something for everyone at the County Offaly venue this coming week.”

Reasons for not having previously attended the National Ploughing Championships

23% – Have no interest in what goes on in the country

19% – It’s too mucky

15% – Don’t want to meet all the TDs and Ministers that jump on the bandwagon

15% – Can’t stand “the smell of cow shite”

12% – Don’t want to listen to Richie Kavanagh and country music

10% – No interest

9% – Don’t have wellies

6% – Never got around to it

6% – Don’t understand country/culchie accents

5% – Can’t get off work

3% – Too far away

1% – Too crowded

