Poll shows President Michael D Higgins on track for second term

21 October 2018

Michael D Higgins retains his significant lead over other candidates in the Presidential Election, according to the latest opinion poll.

The Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll shows that the incumbent is on track for another term in the Áras with 69% of the vote.

He is 58% ahead of his closest rival Sean Gallagher who is on 11%.

Liadh Ni Riada sits in third on 7%, Joan Freeman has 6% and Gavin Duffy is on 4%.

Peter Casey, who is taking the weekend off to consider his position in the race, props up the table on 2%.

However, the poll was conducted between October 5 and October 16 which was before Mr Casey’s comments on the Travelling Community emerged.

The former Dragon’s Den star sparked controversy this week by saying he does not recognise Travellers as a distinct ethnic minority and they are “basically people camping in other people’s land”.

The poll surveyed 930 voters, and has a 3.3% margin of error.

