The Pope will meet rough sleepers in Dublin’s Phoenix Park during his trip later this month.

According to the Sunday Independent, the pontiff will meet with them the day before he says mass for over half a million people.

Brother Kevin Crowley from the Capuchin Day Centre has also said the Pope would not want families living in emergency accommodation to be moved out of Dublin during the visit.

It has been confirmed some may have to be moved because of increased demand from tourists.

Brother Kevin says it would be a “horrible disgrace” if hotels and b&bs were allowed to do that.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss