Popular clothes chain to open store on Carlow/Laois border

Popular clothes chain to open store on Carlow/Laois border
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
A popular fashion chain is due to open a store in Graiguecullen on the Carlow/Laois border.

Planning permission has been granted for new shop, Born Clothing in the Barrow Valley Retail Park, Graiguecullen.

The new outlet is expected to create 30 new jobs in the area.

Born has 23 outlets all over Ireland including stores in Waterford and Tipperary.

As well as clothes, the shop will also sell furniture like some of its other stores.

The application was granted permission by Laois County Council with 12 conditions attached.

