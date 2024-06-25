Play Button
Population of Republic reaches 5.33m – CSO

The population of the Republic of Ireland reached 5.33 million in 2022, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

They show the youngest average populations were in Fingal at 35.9 years and Meath at 36.3 years.

The oldest average populations were in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Kerry and Mayo at just over 40 years of age.

Fifty per cent of the population is male and fifty per cent female.

This is an increase of 50,000 people since April 2021 and 130,000 since April 2020.

The CSO said the increase “reflects the impact of changing birth rate and migration patterns over recent decades”.

The figures showed more than 107,000 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia.

Just over 100 people arrived here in the week ending June 2nd.

CSO data show that 76 per cent of those allocated a PPSN number had activity in administrative data after the end of March this year.

By James Cox

