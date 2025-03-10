Potential clamp down on learner drivers who repeatedly renew permits

The government is considering a clamp down on learner drivers who repeatedly renew their permits.

The Department of Transport is suggesting learners should only be allowed four consecutive permits if they don't pass their driving test.

If they fail, they'd have to start the process again by re-sitting the theory test, according to reports in the Irish Times.

Learner drivers face having to start again if they have more than four permits without passing a test.

Motoring Editor with The Sunday Independent, Geraldine Herbert says the current system is facilitating long-term permit holders.

"I think it is the system that's the issue. As it stands, after two learner permits, to get a third you either have to book, sat or failed a test.

"But the 'booked' is the issue. You can't have a system that where you can indefinitely renew your learner permit."

According to the Road Safety Authority in terms of learner permit durations; a first and second learner permit are normally valid for two years. In order to get a third or subsequent learner permit you must have booked or sat and failed the driving test in the previous two years. If you have sat and failed a driving test in the previous two years you will be issued with a two-year learner permit. If you have booked an upcoming driving test you will be issued with a one-year learner permit.

