'Potholes ahead: Remove dentures, Tighten bra straps', local motorists warned

'Potholes ahead: Remove dentures, Tighten bra straps', local motorists warned
Beat News
Stephen Maguire

Locals in Co Donegal are so sick of the state of their local surface at Mill Road that they have made up their own signs.

And the results have left passing walkers and drivers in Ballybofey in fits of laughter.

The anonymous sign-maker went out of their way to make this sign.

It warns road-users 'Potholes ahead, Remove dentures, Tighten bra straps.'

The sign has gone viral on social media.

 

One joked: "You have to blow your horn coming up to the pothole in case there is someone else in it."

Another more serious poster said: "This road is an absolute disgrace and it's gone on for far too long now."

Many angry road-users have hit out at the state of the road after the wacky sign was placed along the road.

And it now appears the prankster who printed and put up the roadsign may have known exactly what they were doing.

The issue of the potholed road is set to be brought up at the next local council meeting.

