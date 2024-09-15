Power restored at Dublin Airport following electricity outage

Power has been restored at Dublin Airport's Terminal 2 after an electricity outage in north Dublin earlier this morning.

The Dublin Airport Authority said the incidents caused some delays and long queues are possible throughout the day.

Flights have been taking off and passengers should come to the airport as normal.

The DAA has apologised to passengers who faced issues with their travel as a result of the power outage.

Advertisement

In a statement, the DAA said: "A power issue which impacted on operations at Dublin Airport for a short period on Sunday morning has now been resolved.

"An ESB power outage in the North County Dublin area resulted in a loss of power in parts of Terminal 2. The nature of the outage caused an issue with the airport's back-up generators, which resulted in some delays for passengers checking-in at T2.

"Most flight operations continued as normal throughout the incident.

"DAA apologises to all passengers who were inconvenienced by this morning's issues.

Advertisement

"Dublin Airport's teams worked to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and to ensure the return of power to T2.

"Following the resumption of power to T2, queues continue to ease but some delays are likely for the remainder of Sunday morning.

"As always, passengers seeking updates regarding specific flights should contact their airline directly."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.