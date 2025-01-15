PPS numbers will be used in digitisation of health service

PPS numbers will be used as 'patient identifying numbers' as part of the digitisation of the health service.

A system of 'Shared Care Records' is being developed across the health service that would allow patient records to be accessed across various services.

It is part of the government's plans under the 'Digital for Care - A Digital Health Framework for Ireland 2024- 2030'.

According to HIQA, the national shared care record enables healthcare providers in different settings - for example, primary care and hospitals - to view patient records for direct patient care.

The Health Information and Quality Authority says it brings together information from various systems into a single place for care professionals to use to support the delivery of care.

The Department of Health launched the plans which sets out the aims to digitally transform health services and improve access for patients in line with sustained and predictable funding and staffing.

In collaboration with the Department, the HSE subsequently published a new and exciting ambition for the role digital will play in the future of health in Ireland through our Digital Health Strategic Implementation Roadmap.

The outgoing Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, says it will also help increase productivity in the HSE.

He says further developments in technology will support doctors and nurses to provide a more efficient service.

"I got government agreement some time back and the PPS is exactly what would be used. The most important part of that is next year for the shared care record.

"Then the third phase which is the really expensive and really complex one which the patient won't see but our healthcare workers will is the full digitisation of our health service.

"The elements you need for high productivity simply weren't in place."

