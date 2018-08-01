President of Colombia to travel to Tipperary for International Peace Award

01 August 2018

The President of Colombia is due to travel to Tipperary.

The Tipperary International Peace Award will be presented to Juan Manuel Santos later this year.

Organisers say it recognises his efforts in bringing peace to Colombia and for the historic agreement that put an end to more than 50 years of fighting by the FARC guerrilla army.

Previous recipients of the award include Nelson Mandela, Bob Geldof and Bill Clinton.

