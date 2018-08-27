Presidential hopefuls to pitch three county councils for nomination

Three county councils will hear from people hoping to get a Presidential nomination today.

Meath, Kildare and Westmeath Councils will hear from candidates hoping to get on the ballot to run for the Áras.

It will be a sprint around the commuter belt for presidential hopefuls today as they pitch to three county councils for support.

First up is Meath Co Council – with businessman Gavin Duffy hoping he can win support in his native county.

Independent Senator Joan Freeman, artist Kevin Sharkey and former Aer Lingus worker Patrick Feeney will all make their third pitches to county councils.

While a number of potential candidates will be making their first bids for a nomination.

Farmer John Groarke from Roscommon, burlesque dancer and Donald Trump supporter Sarah Louise Mulligan, musician Jimmy Smyth and Athlone woman Marie Goretti Moylan are all due to address councillors.

Because the three meetings are all running today not everyone will pitch to all of them.

Meath Council meet at 10am, with Kildare at 2pm and Westmeath at 4 o’clock this evening.

Meanwhile, there is mounting speculation that businessman Sean Gallagher will announce he is entering the race in the coming days or weeks.

He penned an article on the back page of the Sunday Independent yesterday criticising the lack of leadership when it comes to dealing with the housing crisis.

A number of councillors across the country have encouraged Gallagher to make a second bid for the Áras and take on Michael D Higgins.

