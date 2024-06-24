Price increase for Waterford to Dublin and Rosslare to Dublin trains

The cost of travelling from Waterford to Dublin, and Rosslare to Dublin on the train, will increase from today.

It's part of a new pricing structure being implemented by the National Transport Authority.

The NTA's fares determination 2024, sees Irish Rail's intercity routes from Dublin to Waterford, Rosslare, Galway, Sligo, and Westport increase.

The Dublin to Waterford Day Return - where commuters must travel at a designated time - is up from €28.80 to €29.95.

While the Dublin to Waterford Open Return ticket - where travelling time is flexible - is up from €35.60 to €36.55.

A Rosslare Day Return ticket increases from €27.50 to €28.60.

An Open Return ticket from Dublin to Rosslare increases from €31.50 to €32.75.

In a statement issued to Beat News, Irish Rail said this is the first fare increase on any Intercity route in over five years.

It says with the general fare reduction of 20% (and 50% for Young adults) introduced in May 2022, fares in the vast majority of cases remain cheaper than they have been in approximately 10 years.

The move follows news announced yesterday, of an increase in the cost of some bus services in the region.

A new flat rate of €1.50 on the Leap Card, will apply to bus services in Carlow, Clonmel and Kilkenny.

The cash charge for bus services in these three areas is now €2.

