Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Price increase for Waterford to Dublin and Rosslare to Dublin trains

Price increase for Waterford to Dublin and Rosslare to Dublin trains
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The cost of travelling from Waterford to Dublin, and Rosslare to Dublin on the train, will increase from today.

It's part of a new pricing structure being implemented by the National Transport Authority.

The NTA's fares determination 2024, sees Irish Rail's intercity routes from Dublin to Waterford, Rosslare, Galway, Sligo, and Westport increase.

The Dublin to Waterford Day Return - where commuters must travel at a designated time - is up from €28.80 to €29.95.

Advertisement

While the Dublin to Waterford Open Return ticket - where travelling time is flexible - is up from €35.60 to €36.55.

A Rosslare Day Return ticket increases from €27.50 to €28.60.

An Open Return ticket from Dublin to Rosslare increases from €31.50 to €32.75.

In a statement issued to Beat News, Irish Rail said this is the first fare increase on any Intercity route in over five years.

Advertisement

It says with the general fare reduction of 20% (and 50% for Young adults) introduced in May 2022, fares in the vast majority of cases remain cheaper than they have been in approximately 10 years.

The move follows news announced yesterday, of an increase in the cost of some bus services in the region.

A new flat rate of €1.50 on the Leap Card, will apply to bus services in Carlow, Clonmel and Kilkenny.

The cash charge for bus services in these three areas is now €2.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Government to support Ursula von der Leyen as candidate for EU presidency

 By Beat News
Wexford News 2

Two Yachts brought to safety off Wexford coast

 By Aoife Kearns
Sport 3

Date and time confirmed for Kilkenny-Clare All-Ireland Semi-Final

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement