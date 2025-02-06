Price of a pint of Heineken to rise again

The price of a pint of Heineken is set to rise once again.

All Heineken draught products will go up by around 6 cents from February 24th.

It follows the cost of Diageo's products increasing by 6 cents a pint earlier this week.

CEO of the Vintners Federation of Ireland and Kilkenny business owner Pat Crotty, says publicans have been hit with huge increases;

Energy has gone nuts over recent years. Insurance and other things have gotten very significant increases. This increase from both the brewers is less than 3% respectively. If every increase that affected every household and every small business this year was of that order, we'd actually manage.

The Heineken Ireland brand includes Heineiken 0.0, Orchard Thieves, Birra Moretti and Beamish.

