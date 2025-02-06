Play Button
News

Price of a pint of Heineken to rise again

Price of a pint of Heineken to rise again
A Heineken pint in a bar. Image: Jorge Tutor / Alamy
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The price of a pint of Heineken is set to rise once again.

All Heineken draught products will go up by around 6 cents from February 24th.

It follows the cost of Diageo's products increasing by 6 cents a pint earlier this week.

CEO of the Vintners Federation of Ireland and Kilkenny business owner Pat Crotty, says publicans have been hit with huge increases;

Advertisement

 Energy has gone nuts over recent years. Insurance and other things have gotten very significant increases. This increase from both the brewers is less than 3% respectively. If every increase that affected every household and every small business this year was of that order, we'd actually manage.

The Heineken Ireland brand includes Heineiken 0.0, Orchard Thieves, Birra Moretti and Beamish.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com. 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Man (20s) seriously injured in Wexford crash

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

Extra checkpoints expected as new speed limits come into effect

 By Beat News
News 3

Aer Lingus on the hunt for apprentice pilots in new scheme

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement