Price of a pint to rise from today

The price of a pint is set to rise from today.

The 6c increase applies to all Diageo draught products including Guinness, Carlsberg, Harp, Smithwicks, Rockshore, and Hop House 13.

Meanwhile, Guinness 0.0 has increased by nine cents per pint.

It's the fourth hike in two years from the alcohol company adding almost a euro to the cost of a pint since January 2023.

According to Drinks Industry Ireland, the price of a pint is set to hit €6 in some places and exceed €7 in Dublin.

The increase was announced last month with The Vintners' Federation of Ireland criticising the move, saying small pubs are at breaking point and many will not survive.

It's CEO Pat Crotty, owner of Paris Texas in Kilkenny says publicans are being squeezed from all angles.

"Any increase is either going to be absorbed or passed on.

"If it's absorbed - it damages margin, it damages sustainability [and] it damages the capacity of that business to survive.

"There are a lot of customers out there who are feeling the pinch and who may decide if the price goes up again they're going to drink less or less often," Crotty said.

It followed the news that a popular North Wexford pub had closed its doors due to economic challenges.

Katie Daly's Bar and Restaurant in Gorey shared the news on social media, stating:

'Due to the current economic climate and the issues that hospitality is facing nationwide, it is no longer sustainable for us to continue'.

Management said they 'hope for brighter days ahead in the hospitality industry' and wished the new management the best of luck.

