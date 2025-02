The cost of a stamp is rising again.

From the 27th of February, the cost of posting a letter will jump by 25 cents to €1.65.

An Post says it's needed because operating costs are rising while the number of letters posted has fallen by 8 per cent in the past year.

This price hike is the third since 2023.

Advertisement

The price of a stamp for international letters will also jump from €2.20 to €2.65.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.