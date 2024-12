The price of driving licenses and learner permits is set to increase.

From January 1st, the price of a driving license will increase from €55 to €65.

While a learner permit will go from €35 to €45.

NCT testing prices will also rise, with a full test up €5 to 60.

While an NCT retest will increase from €28 to €40.

The RSA say these increases are the first changes to the cost of services since 2012.

