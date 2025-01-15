Play Button
Price of pint to increase in February

Price of pint to increase in February
A pint of Guinness, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
The price of a pint is going up after Diageo announced another increase.

It's putting up the price of its draught products, which include Guinness and Hop House, by six cents per pint from the 3rd of February.

The Vintners' Federation of Ireland has criticised the move, saying small pubs are at breaking point and many will not survive.

It's CEO Pat Crotty, owner of Paris Texas in Kilkenny says publicans are being squeezed from all angles.

"Any increase is either going to be absorbed or passed on.

"If it's absorbed - it damages margin, it damages sustainability [and] it damages the capacity of that business to survive.

"There are a lot of customers out there who are feeling the pinch and who may decide if the price goes up again they're going to drink less or less often," Crotty said.

It follows the news that a popular North Wexford pub has had to close its doors due to economic challenges.

Katie Daly's Bar and Restaurant in Gorey shared the news on social media yesterday, stating:

'Due to the current economic climate and the issues that hospitality is facing nationwide, it is no longer sustainable for us to continue'.

Management said they 'hope for brighter days ahead in the hospitality industry' and wished the new management the best of luck.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

