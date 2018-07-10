Update 7.20pm: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived at Government Buildings in Dublin.

The royal couple were greeted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

They shook hands with Mr Varadkar and spoke for a few minutes before making their way inside Government Buildings for an official meeting.

The couple and Mr Varadkar also waved to the assembled media.

Large crowds cheered as they lined the streets to catch a glimpse of Harry and Meghan after they touched down at Dublin Airport on Tuesday evening.

[Earlier: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Ireland for a two-day trip.

It is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first overseas royal engagement since they got married in May.

They were greeted by a number of dignitaries including Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee and the Mayor of Fingal.

Wearing a green Givenchy dress Megan waved as the Royal couple were whisked away, amid tight security.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (in Givenchy) have stepped onto Irish soil for their first official overseas visit

Harry and Meghan looked relaxed as they made their way down the steps and shook the hands of the waiting officials in turn, before being led to their car at the head of a motorcade.

Nearby nine Garda motorbike outriders were waiting to escort the couple to a meeting with Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who will formally welcome the couple to his country.

As their car pulled away Harry, looking smart in a suit, shirt and tie, smiled at the ranks of journalists, photographers and cameramen capturing the moment, and waved at them.

The trip to Dublin is not the first time the duke and duchess have been away since their May 19 wedding, which fused tradition with modernity and diversity.

Harry and Meghan slipped away unnoticed for their honeymoon and the destination for the traditional break has remained under wraps for now.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in Dublin for their first official visit to Ireland

The airport greeting marked the start of the duke and duchess’s whirlwind tour that will see them celebrate Ireland and its people.

Tourism Ireland says the trip provides a huge boost for Irish tourism.

