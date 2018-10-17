The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals have welcomed an anti-bullying and online safety training programme that will be offered to every post-primary school in Ireland.

The programme, supported by Facebook and developed by the National Anti-bullying Centre (ABC) at Dublin City University, will begin in January next year.

School principals told ABC they don’t have enough time or resources to teach teachers how to handle the issue.

ABC director, Prof James O’Higgins, said the research-based programme would help teachers to develop the skills to support students experiencing bullying, particularly cyberbullying.

“Knowledge is power and initiatives like this can put the power back into the hands of teachers, parents and students to stop bullying,” said NAPD director Clive Byrne.

