Prom in Tramore closed until Storm Callum subsides

11 October 2018

Waterford City & County Council has announced it has closed The Prom in Tramore.

The road was closed at 3.30pm due to high tides, heavy rainfall and surge warnings in the area.

The council warns that flooding is likely and there is a danger of flying debris overnight.

The road will be reopened when Storm Callum has subsided.

🚦The Prom in Tramore will be closed from 3:30pm on the 11th October. This is due to high tides, heavy rainfall and surge warnings in the area. #RoadAlert https://t.co/AekIY5v53E — Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) October 11, 2018

The National Emergency Coordination Group is meeting this afternoon to prepare for the arrival of Storm Callum.

Met Éireann has issued a status Orange warning for 13 counties.

Emergency teams across the country are meeting today to plan for high winds and heavy rain as Storm Callum is expected to hit our shores later tonight.

Met Éireann meteorologist Harm Luijkx explains: “I would advise people to avoid coastal regions in particular because there is also high tides and with the strong winds coastal flooding is likely and overtopping of waves as will it will make it very dangerous near the coast.

“Further inland, it will be very windy and people need to take care when travelling.”

Some Weather models are continuing to show a second blast of strong gusts in the Southeast tomorrow afternoon but other models don't develop this. The latest update from @MetEireann states "risk of further Southerly gales returning to the Southeast in the afternoon" #StormCallum pic.twitter.com/wFeyWfKZgI — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) October 11, 2018

