Properties searched as part of garda investigation into possession of child abuse images

26 July 2018

Over 25 properties have been searched nationwide – including two in the South East – as part of a garda investigation into the possession of child abuse images.

Phones and laptops have been seized as part of the second phase of Operation Ketch.

It targets suspects who possess and distribute exploitation material.

No arrests have been made so far.

Gardaí are due to hold a press conference on the operation this afternoon.

– Digital Desk

