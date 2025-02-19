Play Button
Property prices rise almost 9% in the last year

New houses under construction in Basingstoke, Hampshire, England, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Property prices have risen almost 9 per cent in the last year.

New figures from the CSO show that prices of homes in Ireland rose 8.7 per cent in the 12 months to December 2024.

That figure stands at 8.6 per cent for houses in the South East.

The area with the largest increase was near the border, at 14.2 per cent.

In 2024, the median property price in the country was €355,000.

That's a €96,000 jump since 2019 when the median property price stood at €259,000.

