Protests will be held across the country today in solidarity with Natasha O'Brien

Protests in three cities in solidarity with Natasha O'Brien and against misogynistic legal system.

Natasha was assaulted by soldier Cathal Crotty on O'Connell Street County Limerick in May 2022.

Cathal received a three year suspended sentence and was ordered to to pay €3,000 in compensation after he pleaded guilty to carrying out the attack on Natasha O'Brien.

Natasha sustained a broken nose, bruising and concussion during the attack.

Today, ROSA Socialist Feminist Movement has called protests in Limerick, Cork and Dublin.

Rosa spokesperson, Cllr Ruth Coppinger, said at the Dublin protest:

“We stand on the streets today in solidarity with Natasha O’Brien and all survivors of gendered violence.

When survivors take the brave decision to stand up against violent perpetrators they should, at bare minimum, receive justice. Soldier Cathal Crotty beat a young woman unconscious.

There is CCTV footage of his attack, yet he was allowed to walk free. And his army superior gave a glowing report.

Our justice system lends more weight to the lives and feelings of violent men than their victims.

Partial or fully suspended sentences for violence against women are an everyday occurrence in the courts — one in three rape cases ends this way.

Questions must be asked about an Army officer giving a character reference in court. The Irish Defence Forces has a history of allegations of violence, misogyny & sexual abuse in its ranks.

The brave 'Women of Honour' group are still fighting for justice.

“We demand the sacking of the out-of-touch, sexist Judge, Tom O’Connell.

Citing concern for the army career of a perpetrator who bandies about homophobic slurs to people on the street, and who is guilty of a heinous act of misogynistic violence, is perpetuating a culture of gender violence.

This is dangerous and damaging. We can’t have Judges there for life who show no understanding of the long term impact of such violence. Cathal Crotty must be immediately dismissed from the army.

The “I Believe Her” movement in 2018 and the mass outpouring of solidarity after the brutal femicide of Ashling Murphy in 2022 led to posturing on behalf of Government parties but little real action.

The justice system needs radical overhaul -- including banning ‘character references’ in gender based violence cases. They play no role in casss with such power dynamics except to traumatise the victim.

There should be full public funding of gender violence organisations and education at all levels of society that challenge patriarchal attitudes and behaviours.

All survivors need immediate access to exemplary healthcare including mental health care to support their healing process.”

