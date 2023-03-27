'Proud' sister pays loving tribute to brother (24) who died while exploring mine

The sister of a man whose body was found following a major police search and public awareness campaign has said her brother "didn't half give life a go."

24-year-old Adam Perkins from Sheffield in the UK went missing while camping in North Yorkshire last week.

Police understood that Adam was familiar with the area and was known to be a keen hiker, kayaker and caver.

Adam's body was found four days later in a disused mine pit by members of the public who were experienced mine explorers.

Conditions in the location where Adam's body was found were said to be challenging, with one rescue worker having to turn back due to low oxygen levels.

Adam Perkins' sister Emma has since paid a touching tribute to her beloved brother.

Claire began by thanking those who assisted in the search and recovery of Adam's body before going on describe the positive impact her "kind" brother had on her life:

"Adam – I feel lucky to have known you for your 24 years and I’m so proud of you and everything you managed to achieve.

"The world wasn’t always easy to you but you didn’t half give life a good go. You lived with so much kindness, authenticity, laughter and a whole lot of sarcasm."

She continued: "I love you more than you could ever understand and I’ll miss you endlessly.

"Please always be kind, give your loved ones a hug and never think twice about telling them how much you love them even if, like Adam, it makes them cringe to their core. Love you always."