PSNI officer who ‘celebrated’ Armagh football win ‘blown out of proportion’

A Sinn Féin minister said that a PSNI officer who appeared to join in celebrations after Armagh won the all-Ireland football championship has done more for community relations than “any glossy brochure”.

The PSNI has launched an internal investigation after video footage emerged that appeared to show police vehicles driving through the village of Camlough sounding their sirens as people cheer from the footpaths.

Fans pass an Armagh flag to one of the vehicles and the driver holds it out of the window and drives on.

The DUP, UUP and TUV have all raised concerns, both from a road safety perspective and on issues around impartiality.

John O’Dowd, Stormont’s infrastructure minister, said the incident has been “blown out of all proportion”.

Mr O’Dowd added: “I think that PSNI officer (has) done more for community relations with the nationalist and republican community than any glossy brochure or any glossy recruiting campaign than ever.

“What he’s shown was that he was part of the community, that he was involved with his community and that he wanted to be part of the celebration of that community.

“So, I think that has been blown out of all proportion. I think that officer should be allowed to go on about his duties, and his duties are working with a community.”

Unionists also raised concerns about footage showing Armagh flags erected around Lurgan police station.

MLAs and MPs expressed their concern over footage showing a police car driving erratically and waving flags during celebrations after Armagh won the all-Ireland Gaelic football championships (Rebecca Black/PA)

The incidents unfolded in the wake of Armagh’s dramatic one-point victory over Galway in Croke Park on Sunday afternoon to seal the county’s second-ever all-Ireland men’s senior football title.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson spoke to PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher on Monday morning, while TUV leader Jim Allister has reported the incident in Camlough to the Police Ombudsman watchdog.

Commenting on his conversation with Mr Boutcher on Monday, Mr Robinson said: “He is in no doubt of the need to reaffirm confidence in the PSNI’s impartiality, integrity and professional standards.

“They weren’t on display last night in Camlough and questions remain about events at Lurgan PSNI station.”

Thousands of people have signed an online petition in support of the PSNI officers.

It has received more than 2,600 signatures and calls for the PSNI chief constable to “return the officers to frontline duties without punishment”.

By Cate McCurry, PA

