PTSB customers left without wages due to technical glitch

There are problems with some payments landing in PTSB accounts this morning.

The bank says it's having an issue with SEPA payments, due to a problem connected to a "third-party payments provider".

All other banking services are working as normal, and the bank expects the issue to be fixed in the coming hours.

Some people expecting to get paid haven't gotten their salaries.

Business Editor, Joe Lynam, says PTSB has assured affected customers they will not experience any financial detriment as a result.

"The bank has apologised and cited a technical issue with a third-party payments provider - some customers may be experiencing delays when spending or receiving SEPA payments.

"All other PTSB services are operating as normal, and the bank expect the issue to be resolved by mid-morning, he said.

