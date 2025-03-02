Public divided on Taoiseach visit to White House

The public is divided on whether the Taoiseach should criticise US President Donald Trump in the White House this month.

43% of people think the Taoiseach should criticise him while 50% think he shouldn't and 7% cent don't know.

71% believe he's right to go on the visit compared to less than 24% who thought he should boycott the trip.

According to a poll by the Sunday Independent, when asked which out of a range of issues the Taoiseach should prioritise when he meets Trump, only 16% of people believe he should put Ukraine first.

Kevin Cunnigham from Ireland Thinks, who conducted the poll for the Sunday Independent, says the public are concerned with what Trump will do next.

"People are clearly concerned about the tariffs. That is the number one issue for them. I think that reflects the fact that we are pretty much a small player when it comes to these international defence issues.

"We are probably not going to have the sort of impact that we might like to have. His (Taoiseach) interests should be in terms of those economic interests and economic concerns in relation to what Trump might do if aggravated."

